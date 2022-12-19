Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) with a beta value of 0.75 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

December 16, 2022, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) trading session started at the price of $10.26, that was -2.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.29 and dropped to $10.13 before settling in for the closing price of $10.47. A 52-week range for VOD has been $10.47 – $19.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -0.90%. With a float of $2.53 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.80 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 96941 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Looking closely at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD), its last 5-days average volume was 11.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.15. However, in the short run, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.27. Second resistance stands at $10.36. The third major resistance level sits at $10.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.95.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are 2,743,992K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.23 billion. As of now, sales total 52,987 M while income totals 2,427 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,594 M while its last quarter net income were 1,354 M.