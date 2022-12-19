WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -47.46% last month.

A new trading day began on December 16, 2022, with WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) stock priced at $0.68, down -6.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.70 and dropped to $0.6111 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. WETG’s price has ranged from $0.63 to $50.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.70%. With a float of $62.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.10, operating margin of +41.68, and the pretax margin is +43.79.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WeTrade Group Inc. is 68.14%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +35.99 while generating a return on equity of 44.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are WeTrade Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, WeTrade Group Inc.’s (WETG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 198.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0355, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3417. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6763 in the near term. At $0.7326, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7652. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5874, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5548. The third support level lies at $0.4985 if the price breaches the second support level.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 129.40 million, the company has a total of 195,033K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,380 K while annual income is 5,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,350 K while its latest quarter income was -8,660 K.