WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) kicked off at the price of $0.10: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

December 16, 2022, WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) trading session started at the price of $0.107, that was -7.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1099 and dropped to $0.102 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for WISA has been $0.10 – $1.63.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 38.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.40%. With a float of $15.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.12 million.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.50, operating margin of -175.98, and the pretax margin is -180.68.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WiSA Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of WiSA Technologies Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 6,616. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 53,352 shares at a rate of $0.12, taking the stock ownership to the 582,524 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 18,442 for $0.12, making the entire transaction worth $2,287. This insider now owns 265,041 shares in total.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -180.71 while generating a return on equity of -97.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [WiSA Technologies Inc., WISA], we can find that recorded value of 17.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3455, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6986. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1093. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1135. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1172. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1014, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0977. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0935.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Key Stats

There are 17,119K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.90 million. As of now, sales total 6,540 K while income totals -11,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 940 K while its last quarter net income were -4,650 K.