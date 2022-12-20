-1.41% percent quarterly performance for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is not indicative of the underlying story

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) on December 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.00, soaring 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.24 and dropped to $29.8014 before settling in for the closing price of $29.88. Within the past 52 weeks, HSBC’s price has moved between $24.77 and $38.61.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 222.50%.

The firm has a total of 220075 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +17.36 while generating a return on equity of 7.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 56.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HSBC Holdings plc, HSBC], we can find that recorded value of 2.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 57.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.44. The third major resistance level sits at $30.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.32.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 122.52 billion based on 4,062,441K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 62,297 M and income totals 13,917 M. The company made 3,616 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,376 M in sales during its previous quarter.