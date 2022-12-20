$3.96M in average volume shows that Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is heading in the right direction

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $110.63, up 1.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.40 and dropped to $110.2729 before settling in for the closing price of $109.75. Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has traded in a range of $59.96-$127.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 13.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 111.90%. With a float of $466.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $491.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.71, operating margin of +3.59, and the pretax margin is +2.35.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 946,116. In this transaction Ex VP, Refining of this company sold 7,477 shares at a rate of $126.54, taking the stock ownership to the 16,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC sold 12,053 for $121.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,466,211. This insider now owns 14,660 shares in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $8.04) by $2.57. This company achieved a net margin of +1.08 while generating a return on equity of 5.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.00% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.78, a number that is poised to hit 5.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Looking closely at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), its last 5-days average volume was 6.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.60.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 57.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.76. However, in the short run, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $112.22. Second resistance stands at $113.37. The third major resistance level sits at $114.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.97.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.58 billion has total of 468,661K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 119,983 M in contrast with the sum of 9,738 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 45,787 M and last quarter income was 4,477 M.