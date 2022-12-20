Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$362.37K in average volume shows that Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

On December 16, 2022, Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) opened at $1.18, lower -38.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.1988 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Price fluctuations for NXL have ranged from $1.02 to $3.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -78.60% at the time writing. With a float of $5.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2 workers is very important to gauge.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nexalin Technology Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 10,640. In this transaction Ms. Elson serves as CFO of this company bought 9,500 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 835,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s Ms. Elson serves as CFO bought 36,000 for $4.15, making the entire transaction worth $149,400. This insider now owns 825,744 shares in total.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL)

The latest stats from [Nexalin Technology Inc., NXL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was superior to 0.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0592. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3784. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5580. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5604, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3808. The third support level lies at $0.0616 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) Key Stats

There are currently 7,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 144 K according to its annual income of -6,078 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 545 K and its income totaled -135 K.

