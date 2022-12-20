4.19% volatility in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) last month: This is a red flag warning

December 19, 2022, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) trading session started at the price of $85.77, that was -1.61% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.77 and dropped to $83.02 before settling in for the closing price of $85.25. A 52-week range for SQM has been $44.88 – $115.76.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 227.90%. With a float of $146.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

In an organization with 6776 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.12, operating margin of +32.85, and the pretax margin is +29.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.28) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +20.45 while generating a return on equity of 21.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.77, a number that is poised to hit 3.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.82 million. That was better than the volume of 1.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.48.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.68. However, in the short run, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.43. Second resistance stands at $86.97. The third major resistance level sits at $88.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.93.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

There are 285,638K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.76 billion. As of now, sales total 2,862 M while income totals 585,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,958 M while its last quarter net income were 1,100 M.