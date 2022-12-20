Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

-48.85% percent quarterly performance for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $2.77, down -5.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.66 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. Over the past 52 weeks, BKD has traded in a range of $2.63-$7.61.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -11.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -220.70%. With a float of $181.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 33000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.23, operating margin of -5.71, and the pretax margin is -3.92.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 154,415. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $3.09, taking the stock ownership to the 401,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President and CEO sold 73,991 for $6.76, making the entire transaction worth $499,876. This insider now owns 1,717,661 shares in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.41) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -3.62 while generating a return on equity of -13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -220.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.47 million, its volume of 2.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.75 in the near term. At $2.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.51.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 486.47 million has total of 186,806K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,758 M in contrast with the sum of -99,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 757,460 K and last quarter income was -28,360 K.

