$548.11K in average volume shows that NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) stock priced at $4.46, down -7.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $4.06 before settling in for the closing price of $4.45. NEXT’s price has ranged from $2.08 to $8.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.40%. With a float of $135.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.39 million.

The firm has a total of 57 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -28.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NextDecade Corporation, NEXT], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.66. The third major resistance level sits at $4.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.53.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 593.69 million, the company has a total of 144,392K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -22,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -18,800 K.