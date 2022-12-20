8.90% volatility in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) last month: This is a red flag warning

On December 19, 2022, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $5.00, lower -5.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.005 and dropped to $4.685 before settling in for the closing price of $4.99. Price fluctuations for PSNY have ranged from $4.00 to $13.36 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -107.80% at the time writing. With a float of $111.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.78, operating margin of -70.88, and the pretax margin is -75.32.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 76.23%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -75.34 while generating a return on equity of -1,644.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

The latest stats from [Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC, PSNY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.47 million was inferior to 3.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 11.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.12. The third major resistance level sits at $5.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.27.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

There are currently 2,118,035K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,337 M according to its annual income of -81,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 435,450 K and its income totaled 299,390 K.