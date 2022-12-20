9.00% volatility in Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock priced at $0.3856, up 5.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4779 and dropped to $0.3856 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. ACST’s price has ranged from $0.34 to $1.79 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.90%. With a float of $35.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.55 million.

In an organization with 32 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Acasti Pharma Inc. is 20.28%, while institutional ownership is 0.21%.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.24 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s (ACST) raw stochastic average was set at 9.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4778, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8177. However, in the short run, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4567. Second resistance stands at $0.5135. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5490. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3644, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3289. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2721.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.06 million, the company has a total of 44,613K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -9,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,930 K.