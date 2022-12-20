9.00% volatility in Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) last month: This is a red flag warning

Search
A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock priced at $0.3856, up 5.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4779 and dropped to $0.3856 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. ACST’s price has ranged from $0.34 to $1.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.90%. With a float of $35.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.55 million.

In an organization with 32 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Acasti Pharma Inc. is 20.28%, while institutional ownership is 0.21%.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.24 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s (ACST) raw stochastic average was set at 9.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4778, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8177. However, in the short run, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4567. Second resistance stands at $0.5135. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5490. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3644, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3289. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2721.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.06 million, the company has a total of 44,613K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -9,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,930 K.

