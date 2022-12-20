A look at Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) on December 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.815, plunging -10.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.87 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. Within the past 52 weeks, ARDX’s price has moved between $0.49 and $2.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -44.20%. With a float of $182.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.46 million.

The firm has a total of 86 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.27, operating margin of -1528.63, and the pretax margin is -1566.42.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 943. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 484 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 88,885 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 1,464 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $2,853. This insider now owns 300,994 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.46 while generating a return on equity of -151.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ardelyx Inc., ARDX], we can find that recorded value of 6.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 71.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6030, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0640. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9467. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5133.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 326.59 million based on 187,460K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,100 K and income totals -158,170 K. The company made 4,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.