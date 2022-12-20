A look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On December 16, 2022, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) opened at $8.57, lower -0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.72 and dropped to $8.365 before settling in for the closing price of $8.67. Price fluctuations for HOOD have ranged from $6.81 to $19.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 85.00% at the time writing. With a float of $699.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $882.36 million.

The firm has a total of 3800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 860,710. In this transaction Chief Creative Officer of this company sold 91,912 shares at a rate of $9.36, taking the stock ownership to the 1,291,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 83,334 for $9.36, making the entire transaction worth $780,390. This insider now owns 1,327,936 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD], we can find that recorded value of 9.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.92. The third major resistance level sits at $9.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.05.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are currently 886,760K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,815 M according to its annual income of -3,686 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 361,000 K and its income totaled -175,000 K.