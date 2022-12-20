Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.04% last month.

On December 19, 2022, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) opened at $55.76, higher 1.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.8989 and dropped to $55.60 before settling in for the closing price of $54.89. Price fluctuations for AJRD have ranged from $35.47 to $56.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.30% at the time writing. With a float of $77.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.30 million.

In an organization with 5000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.23, operating margin of +12.61, and the pretax margin is +8.91.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 1,651,978. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 39,711 shares at a rate of $41.60, taking the stock ownership to the 214,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s CFO and VP sold 12,510 for $40.52, making the entire transaction worth $506,905. This insider now owns 57,148 shares in total.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 37.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 45.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s (AJRD) raw stochastic average was set at 97.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.14. However, in the short run, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.80. Second resistance stands at $56.00. The third major resistance level sits at $56.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.40. The third support level lies at $55.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Key Stats

There are currently 80,533K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,188 M according to its annual income of 143,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 549,800 K and its income totaled 13,700 K.