ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) average volume reaches $641.42K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On December 19, 2022, ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) opened at $241.38, lower -3.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $241.38 and dropped to $234.23 before settling in for the closing price of $242.79. Price fluctuations for ANSS have ranged from $194.23 to $413.22 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 14.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.80% at the time writing. With a float of $86.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.67, operating margin of +27.24, and the pretax margin is +27.03.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ANSYS Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 101,845. In this transaction SVP, Products of this company sold 436 shares at a rate of $233.59, taking the stock ownership to the 26,572 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 800 for $256.18, making the entire transaction worth $204,944. This insider now owns 4,041 shares in total.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.6) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 10.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.34, a number that is poised to hit 2.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)

Looking closely at ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.25.

During the past 100 days, ANSYS Inc.’s (ANSS) raw stochastic average was set at 41.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $232.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $257.04. However, in the short run, ANSYS Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $239.78. Second resistance stands at $244.15. The third major resistance level sits at $246.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $232.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $229.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $225.48.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) Key Stats

There are currently 87,112K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,907 M according to its annual income of 454,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 472,510 K and its income totaled 95,980 K.