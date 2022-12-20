Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.38 million

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $7.09, down -3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.24 and dropped to $6.83 before settling in for the closing price of $7.14. Over the past 52 weeks, HOUS has traded in a range of $6.09-$20.59.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 191.30%. With a float of $106.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.20 million.

The firm has a total of 9665 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 44,275. In this transaction EVP & CTO, Technology Services of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $12.65, taking the stock ownership to the 39,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $10.88, making the entire transaction worth $21,760. This insider now owns 141,768 shares in total.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.70% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s (HOUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Anywhere Real Estate Inc., HOUS], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.’s (HOUS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.40. The third major resistance level sits at $7.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.32.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 784.91 million has total of 109,480K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,983 M in contrast with the sum of 343,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,808 M and last quarter income was 55,000 K.