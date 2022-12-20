Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) 20 Days SMA touches -7.01%: The odds favor the bear

December 19, 2022, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) trading session started at the price of $3.10, that was -4.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.1055 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. A 52-week range for ATAI has been $2.60 – $8.59.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.00%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.61 million.

The firm has a total of 81 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atai Life Sciences N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 97,801. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,900 shares at a rate of $4.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 34,700 for $4.46, making the entire transaction worth $154,689. This insider now owns 1,777,402 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1211.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atai Life Sciences N.V., ATAI], we can find that recorded value of 1.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.24. The third major resistance level sits at $3.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.53.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

There are 165,875K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 484.60 million. As of now, sales total 20,380 K while income totals -167,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 20 K while its last quarter net income were -33,890 K.