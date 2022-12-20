Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is expecting 30.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) on December 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $78.62, plunging -3.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.10 and dropped to $74.7908 before settling in for the closing price of $78.40. Within the past 52 weeks, AXSM’s price has moved between $20.63 and $82.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.30%. With a float of $35.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.70 million.

The firm has a total of 108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 18.46%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.21) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 126.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.07, a number that is poised to hit -1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axsome Therapeutics Inc., AXSM], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.07.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 86.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.88. The third major resistance level sits at $82.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.72.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.25 billion based on 43,426K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -130,400 K. The company made 16,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -44,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.