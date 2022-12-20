BHP Group Limited (BHP) with a beta value of 0.97 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On December 19, 2022, BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) opened at $61.90, lower -0.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.10 and dropped to $60.475 before settling in for the closing price of $61.18. Price fluctuations for BHP have ranged from $46.92 to $71.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.50% at the time writing. With a float of $2.46 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.53 billion.

The firm has a total of 37908 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.12, operating margin of +53.97, and the pretax margin is +40.34.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BHP Group Limited is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 3.50%.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 22.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.30% during the next five years compared to 27.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BHP Group Limited (BHP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.99

Technical Analysis of BHP Group Limited (BHP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BHP Group Limited, BHP], we can find that recorded value of 2.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, BHP Group Limited’s (BHP) raw stochastic average was set at 76.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.76. The third major resistance level sits at $63.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.54.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) Key Stats

There are currently 1,475,126K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 158.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 65,098 M according to its annual income of 30,900 M.