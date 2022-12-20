Search
Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) with a beta value of 5.30 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Markets

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) on December 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6879, plunging -18.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6879 and dropped to $0.5516 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Within the past 52 weeks, BTBT’s price has moved between $0.65 and $7.52.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 91.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.40%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.51 million, its volume of 1.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9604, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7070. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6453 in the near term. At $0.7347, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7816. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5090, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4621. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3727.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 46.51 million based on 82,483K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 96,080 K and income totals 4,860 K. The company made 9,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.

