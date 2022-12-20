Search
Sana Meer
Can Immix Biopharma Inc.’s (IMMX) hike of 31.33% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

On December 19, 2022, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) opened at $1.73, higher 4.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.35 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. Price fluctuations for IMMX have ranged from $0.68 to $8.68 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $5.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2 workers is very important to gauge.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Immix Biopharma Inc. is 13.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 5,225. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,200 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 907,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s CFO bought 5,200 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $4,888. This insider now owns 81,316 shares in total.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -367.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 26.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.48

Technical Analysis of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

The latest stats from [Immix Biopharma Inc., IMMX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.91 million was superior to 2.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Immix Biopharma Inc.’s (IMMX) raw stochastic average was set at 67.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1955, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8405. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.3033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.6367. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3967. The third support level lies at $1.0633 if the price breaches the second support level.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Key Stats

There are currently 13,927K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -24,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -1,540 K.

