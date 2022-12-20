Can Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s (ONCY) hike of 3.93% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On December 19, 2022, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) opened at $2.00, lower -5.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.00 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.95. Price fluctuations for ONCY have ranged from $0.80 to $2.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.90% at the time writing. With a float of $58.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.33 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s (ONCY) raw stochastic average was set at 62.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5113, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3284. However, in the short run, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9733. Second resistance stands at $2.0967. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6567. The third support level lies at $1.5333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Key Stats

There are currently 59,029K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 102.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -20,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,380 K.