Can Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) drop of -9.70% in a week be considered a lucky break?

December 19, 2022, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) trading session started at the price of $53.50, that was -3.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.50 and dropped to $50.7936 before settling in for the closing price of $53.41. A 52-week range for RCL has been $31.09 – $90.55.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -29.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.80%. With a float of $219.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 85000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.51, operating margin of -248.82, and the pretax margin is -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 791,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,600 shares at a rate of $58.19, taking the stock ownership to the 21,064,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director sold 78,927 for $57.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,498,973. This insider now owns 21,078,232 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$2.2) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.82, a number that is poised to hit -1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) saw its 5-day average volume 4.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 62.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.05 in the near term. At $54.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.21. The third support level lies at $47.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

There are 255,182K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.44 billion. As of now, sales total 1,532 M while income totals -5,261 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,993 M while its last quarter net income were 32,970 K.