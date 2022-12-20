Can Swvl Holdings Corp.’s (SWVL) drop of -46.59% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) stock priced at $0.18, down -14.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.1351 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. SWVL’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $11.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -375.70%. With a float of $78.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 606 employees.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Swvl Holdings Corp. is 54.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -17.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Swvl Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01 and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Swvl Holdings Corp.’s (SWVL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1716 in the near term. At $0.1983, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2165. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1085. The third support level lies at $0.0818 if the price breaches the second support level.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.82 million, the company has a total of 118,883K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,350 K while annual income is -141,420 K.