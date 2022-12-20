Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.74%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) on December 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.00, soaring 2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.48 and dropped to $15.51 before settling in for the closing price of $16.00. Within the past 52 weeks, CPRX’s price has moved between $5.24 and $18.39.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -48.10%. With a float of $97.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.32 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.46, operating margin of +37.20, and the pretax margin is +37.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 99,718. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,918 shares at a rate of $16.85, taking the stock ownership to the 30,802 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for $17.34, making the entire transaction worth $346,740. This insider now owns 553,791 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.03 while generating a return on equity of 20.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.7 million. That was better than the volume of 1.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 76.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.92. However, in the short run, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.76. Second resistance stands at $17.10. The third major resistance level sits at $17.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.16. The third support level lies at $14.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.80 billion based on 104,071K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 140,830 K and income totals 39,480 K. The company made 57,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.