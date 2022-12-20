Coty Inc. (COTY) is expecting -0.13% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 19, 2022, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) opened at $7.95, lower -2.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.20 and dropped to $7.77 before settling in for the closing price of $7.94. Price fluctuations for COTY have ranged from $5.90 to $10.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 130.60% at the time writing. With a float of $351.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $842.00 million.

The firm has a total of 11012 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.58, operating margin of +5.26, and the pretax margin is +8.05.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coty Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 760,980. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $7.61, taking the stock ownership to the 1,039,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $7.56, making the entire transaction worth $755,970. This insider now owns 939,129 shares in total.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 8.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coty Inc. (COTY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coty Inc., COTY], we can find that recorded value of 8.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Coty Inc.’s (COTY) raw stochastic average was set at 70.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.35. The third major resistance level sits at $8.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.20.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Key Stats

There are currently 839,109K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,304 M according to its annual income of 259,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,390 M and its income totaled 128,600 K.