Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) kicked off at the price of $14.55: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On December 19, 2022, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) opened at $15.305, lower -4.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.305 and dropped to $14.40 before settling in for the closing price of $15.21. Price fluctuations for APPS have ranged from $10.65 to $70.52 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 79.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -39.30% at the time writing. With a float of $95.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 844 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.56, operating margin of +12.34, and the pretax margin is +5.88.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 474,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $31.66, taking the stock ownership to the 416,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $36.79, making the entire transaction worth $36,790. This insider now owns 17,640 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Looking closely at Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.60. However, in the short run, Digital Turbine Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.10. Second resistance stands at $15.66. The third major resistance level sits at $16.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.29.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

There are currently 99,017K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 747,600 K according to its annual income of 35,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 174,860 K and its income totaled 11,660 K.