DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.37 million

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $12.10, down -8.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.10 and dropped to $11.115 before settling in for the closing price of $12.16. Over the past 52 weeks, DBRG has traded in a range of $11.22-$34.20.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 72.00%. With a float of $152.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 240 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of -34.14, and the pretax margin is -32.86.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 50,348. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,300 shares at a rate of $15.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s CEO bought 32,000 for $15.22, making the entire transaction worth $487,040. This insider now owns 386,423 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +30.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Looking closely at DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 0.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.03. However, in the short run, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.81. Second resistance stands at $12.45. The third major resistance level sits at $12.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.84.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.88 billion has total of 159,895K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 965,800 K in contrast with the sum of -310,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 296,620 K and last quarter income was -49,090 K.