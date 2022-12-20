Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 909,000 K

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) stock priced at $11.11, down -5.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.11 and dropped to $10.49 before settling in for the closing price of $11.19. GTN’s price has ranged from $8.61 to $24.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 24.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -89.20%. With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8608 employees.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Gray Television Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 36,320. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,200 shares at a rate of $11.35, taking the stock ownership to the 44,738 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $10.41, making the entire transaction worth $52,050. This insider now owns 67,759 shares in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.91 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.90% during the next five years compared to -14.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gray Television Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Gray Television Inc.’s (GTN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.96 in the near term. At $11.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.72.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 988.17 million, the company has a total of 93,094K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,413 M while annual income is 90,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 909,000 K while its latest quarter income was 108,000 K.