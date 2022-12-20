Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) volume exceeds 6.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $4.76, down -2.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.845 and dropped to $4.645 before settling in for the closing price of $4.77. Over the past 52 weeks, TV has traded in a range of $4.69-$11.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 1.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 578.90%. With a float of $365.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $564.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37463 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.32, operating margin of +19.12, and the pretax margin is +10.07.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +5.85 while generating a return on equity of 7.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 578.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Looking closely at Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV), its last 5-days average volume was 6.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.63. However, in the short run, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.79. Second resistance stands at $4.92. The third major resistance level sits at $4.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.39.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.70 billion has total of 559,240K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,104 M in contrast with the sum of 298,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 951,030 K and last quarter income was 55,250 K.