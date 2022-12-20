HCAT (Health Catalyst Inc.) dropped -4.17 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $10.71, down -4.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.81 and dropped to $10.18 before settling in for the closing price of $10.79. Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has traded in a range of $6.40-$41.28.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.90%. With a float of $53.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 728 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.16, operating margin of -47.09, and the pretax margin is -66.18.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Health Catalyst Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,064. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 642 shares at a rate of $11.00, taking the stock ownership to the 50,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 259 for $10.39, making the entire transaction worth $2,691. This insider now owns 33,762 shares in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -63.33 while generating a return on equity of -38.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Looking closely at Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.49. However, in the short run, Health Catalyst Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.71. Second resistance stands at $11.07. The third major resistance level sits at $11.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.45.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 555.15 million has total of 54,751K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 241,930 K in contrast with the sum of -153,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 68,350 K and last quarter income was -45,740 K.