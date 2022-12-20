Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) volume exceeds 17.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) stock priced at $0.1457, down -8.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1534 and dropped to $0.1355 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. HLBZ’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $6.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -306.30%. With a float of $82.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.61 million.

The firm has a total of 355 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 709,807. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,019,293 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 9,578,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 51,498 for $0.22, making the entire transaction worth $11,330. This insider now owns 51,498 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$1.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Helbiz Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Helbiz Inc., HLBZ], we can find that recorded value of 14.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2344, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0206. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1543. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1628. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1722. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1364, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1270. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1185.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.95 million, the company has a total of 93,288K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,830 K while annual income is -71,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,680 K while its latest quarter income was -24,560 K.