IMAX Corporation (IMAX) volume exceeds 0.99 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) on December 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.52, plunging -5.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.52 and dropped to $13.87 before settling in for the closing price of $14.71. Within the past 52 weeks, IMAX’s price has moved between $12.13 and $21.25.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.40%. With a float of $46.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.04 million.

The firm has a total of 665 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.98, operating margin of +2.59, and the pretax margin is +4.31.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IMAX Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 103,560. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $17.26, taking the stock ownership to the 9,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s EVP & Chief People Officer sold 6,000 for $18.13, making the entire transaction worth $108,791. This insider now owns 20,610 shares in total.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.76 while generating a return on equity of -6.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.60% during the next five years compared to -23.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IMAX Corporation, IMAX], we can find that recorded value of 1.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, IMAX Corporation’s (IMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.75. The third major resistance level sits at $14.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.02.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 793.41 million based on 55,973K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 254,880 K and income totals -22,330 K. The company made 68,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.