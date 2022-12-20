indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 48,410 K

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) stock priced at $6.86, down -4.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.87 and dropped to $6.51 before settling in for the closing price of $6.86. INDI’s price has ranged from $5.07 to $12.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.40%. With a float of $80.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.71, operating margin of -150.35, and the pretax margin is -245.67.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 127,155. In this transaction CFO and EVP of Strategy of this company sold 15,835 shares at a rate of $8.03, taking the stock ownership to the 1,462,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 200,000 for $8.82, making the entire transaction worth $1,763,065. This insider now owns 669 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -181.86 while generating a return on equity of -31.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are indie Semiconductor Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.79 in the near term. At $7.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.07.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 971.24 million, the company has a total of 145,957K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 48,410 K while annual income is -88,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 30,020 K while its latest quarter income was -37,610 K.