Investors finally get a glimpse of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) volume hitting the figure of 1.94 million.

On December 19, 2022, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) opened at $460.92, lower -0.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $463.41 and dropped to $455.355 before settling in for the closing price of $461.45. Price fluctuations for COST have ranged from $406.51 to $612.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.60% at the time writing. With a float of $441.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 304000 employees.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 459,816. In this transaction Director of this company sold 952 shares at a rate of $483.00, taking the stock ownership to the 18,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,000 for $483.58, making the entire transaction worth $483,578. This insider now owns 11,593 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $4.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.16) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.04% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.23, a number that is poised to hit 3.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) saw its 5-day average volume 3.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.54.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 8.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $494.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $511.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $462.91 in the near term. At $467.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $470.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $454.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $451.08. The third support level lies at $446.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

There are currently 443,864K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 204.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 226,954 M according to its annual income of 5,844 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,437 M and its income totaled 1,364 M.