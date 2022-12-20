Investors must take note of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) performance last week, which was 9.63%.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $4.60, down -3.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.78 and dropped to $4.42 before settling in for the closing price of $4.62. Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has traded in a range of $1.67-$4.68.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -71.10%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 60 workers is very important to gauge.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 76.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 100,037. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 51,301 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 171,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 20,000 for $3.04, making the entire transaction worth $60,800. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -65.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

The latest stats from [CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., CBAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was superior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 80.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.91. The third major resistance level sits at $5.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.19. The third support level lies at $3.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 349.16 million has total of 84,678K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -90,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -24,510 K.