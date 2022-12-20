IonQ Inc. (IONQ) kicked off at the price of $3.70: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $3.87, down -4.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.91 and dropped to $3.64 before settling in for the closing price of $3.86. Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has traded in a range of $3.78-$18.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -76.80%. With a float of $175.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.30 million.

The firm has a total of 97 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 12,812. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,892 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 6,571,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,199 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $23,032. This insider now owns 238,803 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 83.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IonQ Inc., IONQ], we can find that recorded value of 3.99 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.02. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.32.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 749.40 million has total of 198,140K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,100 K in contrast with the sum of -106,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,760 K and last quarter income was -23,980 K.