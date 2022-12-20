Last month’s performance of 11.09% for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock priced at $23.73, down -3.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.88 and dropped to $22.87 before settling in for the closing price of $23.89. VRNS’s price has ranged from $15.61 to $51.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.40%. With a float of $108.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2065 employees.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Varonis Systems Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 98.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 500,200. In this transaction CFO and COO of this company bought 24,400 shares at a rate of $20.50, taking the stock ownership to the 490,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s SVP of Worldwide Sales bought 60,000 for $16.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,003,200. This insider now owns 428,989 shares in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -44.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Varonis Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.18 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) raw stochastic average was set at 44.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.59 in the near term. At $24.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.22. The third support level lies at $21.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.51 billion, the company has a total of 110,220K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 390,130 K while annual income is -116,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 123,310 K while its latest quarter income was -28,720 K.