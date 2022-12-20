Last month’s performance of -21.91% for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is certainly impressive

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $0.72, down -8.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7299 and dropped to $0.6806 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has traded in a range of $0.71-$3.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -174.30%. With a float of $167.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31 employees.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 29,458. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 36,735 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 641,581 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 50,686 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $52,860. This insider now owns 312,500 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -86.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8952, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2567. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7144 in the near term. At $0.7468, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7637. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6651, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6482. The third support level lies at $0.6158 if the price breaches the second support level.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 197.60 million has total of 265,533K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -141,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -27,890 K.