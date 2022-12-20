Last month’s performance of -7.41% for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is certainly impressive

December 19, 2022, Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) trading session started at the price of $57.41, that was -0.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.68 and dropped to $56.64 before settling in for the closing price of $57.11. A 52-week range for MGA has been $45.58 – $90.15.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.40%. With a float of $285.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.90 million.

In an organization with 170000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.84, operating margin of +5.10, and the pretax margin is +4.97.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Magna International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Magna International Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.39) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.18 while generating a return on equity of 12.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.80% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Magna International Inc. (MGA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.39 million. That was better than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) raw stochastic average was set at 57.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.82. However, in the short run, Magna International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.62. Second resistance stands at $58.17. The third major resistance level sits at $58.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.09. The third support level lies at $55.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Key Stats

There are 285,819K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.59 billion. As of now, sales total 36,242 M while income totals 1,514 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,268 M while its last quarter net income were 289,000 K.