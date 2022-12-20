Last month’s performance of -9.24% for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is certainly impressive

On December 19, 2022, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) opened at $1.84, lower -9.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.84 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. Price fluctuations for BKSY have ranged from $1.00 to $6.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -705.70% at the time writing. With a float of $93.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 210 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.92, operating margin of -298.48, and the pretax margin is -715.84.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 32,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $2.70, taking the stock ownership to the 451,146 shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -715.84 while generating a return on equity of -108.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -705.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

The latest stats from [BlackSky Technology Inc., BKSY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 2.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6898, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9172. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5300. The third support level lies at $1.4100 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

There are currently 121,365K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 202.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,090 K according to its annual income of -245,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,940 K and its income totaled -13,050 K.