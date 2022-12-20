Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) to new highs

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $1.82, down -6.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.825 and dropped to $1.74 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has traded in a range of $1.77-$15.80.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 185.00%. With a float of $82.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 7.92%, while institutional ownership is 14.57%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$1.1. This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.55 million, its volume of 1.03 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9141. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8100 in the near term. At $1.8600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8950. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7250, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6400.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 197.88 million has total of 83,027K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 211,180 K in contrast with the sum of 79,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,600 K and last quarter income was -37,040 K.