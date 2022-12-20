Search
Sana Meer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) to new highs

Analyst Insights

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) kicked off on December 19, 2022, at the price of $73.67, down -4.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.67 and dropped to $69.81 before settling in for the closing price of $73.78. Over the past 52 weeks, WWE has traded in a range of $46.91-$81.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 8.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.50%. With a float of $43.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 870 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.78, operating margin of +24.16, and the pretax margin is +20.99.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,000,500. In this transaction Executive Producer & Chief Glo of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $66.70, taking the stock ownership to the 271,171 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 9,800 for $60.14, making the entire transaction worth $589,372. This insider now owns 30,737 shares in total.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +16.20 while generating a return on equity of 46.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 36.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

Looking closely at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) raw stochastic average was set at 32.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.62. However, in the short run, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.80. Second resistance stands at $75.16. The third major resistance level sits at $76.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.08.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.14 billion has total of 74,399K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,095 M in contrast with the sum of 180,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 304,640 K and last quarter income was 41,620 K.

