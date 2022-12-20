Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is -16.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) stock priced at $6.77, down -7.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.7799 and dropped to $6.10 before settling in for the closing price of $6.78. LAZR’s price has ranged from $5.61 to $18.16 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.00%. With a float of $229.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $359.75 million.

In an organization with 500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.29, operating margin of -704.52, and the pretax margin is -781.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 23,017. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,325 shares at a rate of $6.92, taking the stock ownership to the 115,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director bought 9,020 for $7.44, making the entire transaction worth $67,109. This insider now owns 46,503 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -745.01 while generating a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 54.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.52 million. That was better than the volume of 6.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.25. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.66. Second resistance stands at $7.06. The third major resistance level sits at $7.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.70. The third support level lies at $5.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.28 billion, the company has a total of 362,758K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,940 K while annual income is -237,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,790 K while its latest quarter income was -117,550 K.