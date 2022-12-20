Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) last year’s performance of 831.19% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) stock priced at $9.99, up 3.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.23 and dropped to $9.57 before settling in for the closing price of $9.85. NINE’s price has ranged from $0.79 to $11.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 83.30%. With a float of $15.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 944 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.03, operating margin of -13.54, and the pretax margin is -18.49.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 237,289. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 21,958 shares at a rate of $10.81, taking the stock ownership to the 3,749,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 for $10.01, making the entire transaction worth $750,630. This insider now owns 3,771,045 shares in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nine Energy Service Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Looking closely at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) raw stochastic average was set at 88.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.12. However, in the short run, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.40. Second resistance stands at $10.64. The third major resistance level sits at $11.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.08.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 347.74 million, the company has a total of 33,221K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 349,420 K while annual income is -64,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 167,430 K while its latest quarter income was 14,290 K.