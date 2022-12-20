No matter how cynical the overall market is, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.01%

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) stock priced at $167.02, up 0.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $168.75 and dropped to $166.355 before settling in for the closing price of $166.79. ABC’s price has ranged from $123.21 to $174.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.90%. With a float of $162.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.20 million.

The firm has a total of 39000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.19, operating margin of +1.15, and the pretax margin is +0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 7,605,365. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 45,920 shares at a rate of $165.62, taking the stock ownership to the 257,967 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 392 for $166.30, making the entire transaction worth $65,190. This insider now owns 28,657 shares in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.71 while generating a return on equity of 28,805.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.72% during the next five years compared to 37.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AmerisourceBergen Corporation, ABC], we can find that recorded value of 2.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.33.

During the past 100 days, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (ABC) raw stochastic average was set at 81.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $150.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $168.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $169.84. The third major resistance level sits at $170.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $166.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $165.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $163.74.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.61 billion, the company has a total of 205,676K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 238,587 M while annual income is 1,699 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 61,174 M while its latest quarter income was 294,740 K.