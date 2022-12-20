No matter how cynical the overall market is, Discover Financial Services (DFS) performance over the last week is recorded -9.60%

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) stock priced at $96.93, down -1.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.43 and dropped to $94.73 before settling in for the closing price of $96.89. DFS’s price has ranged from $87.64 to $130.81 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 396.00%. With a float of $271.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16700 employees.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Discover Financial Services is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 135,684. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,291 shares at a rate of $105.10, taking the stock ownership to the 51,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 800 for $127.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,600. This insider now owns 2,450 shares in total.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.54 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 396.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Discover Financial Services’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.37, a number that is poised to hit 3.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Looking closely at Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, Discover Financial Services’s (DFS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.85. However, in the short run, Discover Financial Services’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $96.82. Second resistance stands at $98.48. The third major resistance level sits at $99.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.54 billion, the company has a total of 273,226K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,221 M while annual income is 5,449 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,993 M while its latest quarter income was 1,006 M.