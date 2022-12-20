No matter how cynical the overall market is Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) performance over the last week is recorded 8.65%

A new trading day began on December 19, 2022, with Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock priced at $0.238, down -14.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.238 and dropped to $0.1901 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. LKCO’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $0.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 284.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.40%. With a float of $360.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

In an organization with 180 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Luokung Technology Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.03 million. That was better than the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 44.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1753, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3283. However, in the short run, Luokung Technology Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2276. Second resistance stands at $0.2568. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2755. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1797, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1610. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1318.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 66.62 million, the company has a total of 401,042K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 145,070 K while annual income is -68,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,331 K while its latest quarter income was 3,125 K.