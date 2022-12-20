No matter how cynical the overall market is Qumu Corporation (QUMU) performance over the last week is recorded 76.00%

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) on December 19, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.88, soaring 100.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.89 and dropped to $0.867 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Within the past 52 weeks, QUMU’s price has moved between $0.44 and $2.27.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -5.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -38.30%. With a float of $16.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 108 employees.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Qumu Corporation is 5.43%, while institutional ownership is 41.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 37,308. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 36,646 shares at a rate of $1.02, taking the stock ownership to the 49,882 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $1.11, making the entire transaction worth $11,100. This insider now owns 131,560 shares in total.

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) Trading Performance Indicators

Qumu Corporation (QUMU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qumu Corporation (QUMU)

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 61309.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Qumu Corporation’s (QUMU) raw stochastic average was set at 72.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 294.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7349, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9731. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8910 in the near term. At $0.9020, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9140. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8680, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8560. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8450.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.00 million based on 17,935K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 24,020 K and income totals -16,370 K. The company made 5,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.