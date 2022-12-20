No matter how cynical the overall market is, Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) performance over the last week is recorded -12.35%

December 19, 2022, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) trading session started at the price of $22.92, that was -4.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.44 and dropped to $22.06 before settling in for the closing price of $23.08. A 52-week range for RCII has been $16.82 – $50.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 9.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.90%. With a float of $49.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14290 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.99, operating margin of +9.94, and the pretax margin is +4.24.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rent-A-Center Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rent-A-Center Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 25,739. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,475 shares at a rate of $17.45, taking the stock ownership to the 77,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 12, when Company’s Director bought 1,223 for $20.69, making the entire transaction worth $25,304. This insider now owns 75,669 shares in total.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.99) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +2.94 while generating a return on equity of 24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.50% during the next five years compared to 24.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

Looking closely at Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s (RCII) raw stochastic average was set at 35.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.06. However, in the short run, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.03. Second resistance stands at $23.93. The third major resistance level sits at $24.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.27.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Key Stats

There are 55,670K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.26 billion. As of now, sales total 4,583 M while income totals 134,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,024 M while its last quarter net income were -5,780 K.